MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Donaldson worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 31.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $78.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. This trade represents a 8.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,056,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,313.52. This trade represents a 25.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.