Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 79,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,251.20 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,068.33 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,345.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,392.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. The company had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

