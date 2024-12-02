MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Stock Price Down 5% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 9,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 103,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

