Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Millennium Group International Stock Performance
Shares of MGIH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.58. 7,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Millennium Group International has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.
About Millennium Group International
