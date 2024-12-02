MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 663,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $85.01. The stock had a trading volume of 489,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.87. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $104.76.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $952.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.74 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $4,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,761,435.64. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $80,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $360,199.08. This trade represents a 18.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 442.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

