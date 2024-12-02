Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $27.81. 1,425,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,305,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nano Nuclear Energy

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Nano Nuclear Energy

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $718,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at $76,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.