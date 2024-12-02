Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 882,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 28.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 270,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59,836 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

