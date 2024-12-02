NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,393 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

