NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Update

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 718,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,487.5 days.

NGK Insulators Price Performance

Shares of NGKIF stock remained flat at $12.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. NGK Insulators has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

About NGK Insulators

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and others. The company operates through Environment Business, Digital Society Business, and Energy & Industry Business segments. It offers energy storage systems, including NAS batteries; suspension, long rod, station post, hollow, and pin post insulators, as well as hardware for insulator assemblies, and power equipment comprising bushing; HONEYCERAM, a component for exhaust gas purification; diesel particulate filters that eliminates particulates in the exhaust gas emitted from diesel automobiles; and NOx sensors, which measures NOx concentration in motor vehicle exhaust gas.

