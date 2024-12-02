Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in November

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nichias Stock Performance

NICFF opened at $22.86 on Monday. Nichias has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $22.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86.

Nichias Company Profile

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Construction and Sales for Plants, Industrial Products, High-Performance Products, Auto Parts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including sheet, semi-metal, metal, and cloth gaskets, pastes and other sealing materials, and gland packings, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

