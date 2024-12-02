Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Up 24.1% in November

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Northern Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

NTRSO stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

