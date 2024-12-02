Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 71.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Insmed by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $75.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,150. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,559.28. The trade was a 11.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

