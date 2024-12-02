Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,353 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 2.46% of Omnicell worth $49,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Omnicell by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $448,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Stock Down 3.9 %

OMCL opened at $46.59 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.46, a P/E/G ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

