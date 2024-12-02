OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in November

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,873,700. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,362. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,084. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 7,566.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 708,804 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at $17,016,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in OneMain by 69.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 772,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after acquiring an additional 315,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OneMain by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,465,000 after acquiring an additional 270,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 33.6% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 672,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 169,339 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

OneMain Trading Down 0.5 %

OMF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.07. 378,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,993. OneMain has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.03%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

