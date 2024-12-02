Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $150,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $184.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $196.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.01. The stock has a market cap of $512.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

Oracle Profile



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.



