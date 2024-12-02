OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Short Interest Down 12.3% in November

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,100 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 913,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $25.71. 28,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $622.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.16. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 883,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 122,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 308,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 122,770 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

