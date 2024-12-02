OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Declares $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th.

OTC Markets Group Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $52.85 on Monday. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $632.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.24%. On average, analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

