Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $3.08 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.14% of Oxbridge Re worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

