P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $429.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

