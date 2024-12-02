Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 132,000 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,000. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 0.6% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $188.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.66 and its 200-day moving average is $157.93.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.