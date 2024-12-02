Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.80 and last traded at $87.80, with a volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAM

Pampa Energía Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.71 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 3.9% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.