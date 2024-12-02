Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $947,323.83 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 4,513 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.91, for a total value of $947,323.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,539.73. This trade represents a 81.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $207.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.90 and a 200-day moving average of $161.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $215.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,053,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Paylocity by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 810,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after acquiring an additional 172,807 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 579,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,447,000 after acquiring an additional 98,478 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 517,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

