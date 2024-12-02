PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 28.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,401,000 after buying an additional 283,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 33.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 18.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,857,000 after purchasing an additional 61,037 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $206.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.13.

In other Zscaler news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

