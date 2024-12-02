PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 14,276 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Woodward by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $1,776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,929.15. This trade represents a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,913 shares of company stock worth $4,907,304 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of WWD stock opened at $180.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.96 and a 12 month high of $201.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.
