Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.89. 3,792,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,342,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,097. This represents a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 36,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $276,923.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,298.21. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,339 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,217.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 110.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 76,382 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

