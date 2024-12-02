Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in November

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pershing Square Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Pershing Square stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1456 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

