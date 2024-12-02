Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $3,360,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 67,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 23,096 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VOYA opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

