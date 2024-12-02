Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases 4,627 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,110 shares of company stock worth $720,160. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

