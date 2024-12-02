Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Raises Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.87.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $271,393.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,646.26. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,946 shares of company stock worth $3,354,771. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $104.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $108.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

