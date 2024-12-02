Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 7,170 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BWA opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $38.22.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $747,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,177.27. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.