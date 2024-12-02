Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,375,000 after purchasing an additional 430,814 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 403,720 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,609,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,670,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 168,669 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $205.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.88 and a 52 week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

