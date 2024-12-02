Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.06 Million in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $487,706.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,859.97. This represents a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.38 per share, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,676.68. This trade represents a 3.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,750. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WSC opened at $38.24 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 347.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.