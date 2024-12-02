Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $2 Million Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,733,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,384,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LKQ by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 36,259 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.0% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 299,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

LKQ stock opened at $39.29 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

