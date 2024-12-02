Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $901,000 Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,029,000 after buying an additional 743,595 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,287,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,608,000 after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 896,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACIW. DA Davidson cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

ACIW stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,620.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.