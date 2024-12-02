Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,195 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of Pool worth $31,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,249,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 37,863.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,926,000 after acquiring an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $37,390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 57,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 53,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $377.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

