Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (PSTVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3088 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Postal Savings Bank of China Price Performance
Shares of PSTVY stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.23.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
