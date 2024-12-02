Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

PGNY has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Progyny from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $15.40. 94,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,089. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Progyny had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $286.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

