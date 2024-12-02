Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.53 Million Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Gibraltar Industries worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 428.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ROCK stock opened at $72.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.92 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $361.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

