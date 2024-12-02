Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 28,900 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of OUTFRONT Media worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 18.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 0.1 %

OUT opened at $19.21 on Monday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is 87.59%.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.