Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.01. 148,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 708,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Qudian Trading Down 5.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $595.78 million, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Qudian by 5,018.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,030,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 2,971,245 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qudian by 91.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qudian by 31.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 343,294 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

