Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.01. 148,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 708,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $595.78 million, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.60.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
