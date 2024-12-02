QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on QuickLogic from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $8.14. 173,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,386. The company has a market capitalization of $119.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. QuickLogic has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $20.75.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,627.80. The trade was a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elias Nader sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $33,078.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,330.80. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5,067.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 83.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

