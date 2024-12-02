QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QNST. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QNST

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QNST stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In related news, Director Matthew Glickman sold 30,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $678,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,358.20. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 7,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $162,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,498.63. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 17.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 27.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.