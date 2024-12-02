Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/20/2024 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/15/2024 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2024 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $56.71.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.04%.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,782,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,721.32. The trade was a 42.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $448,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,870.12. The trade was a 10.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 88,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 59.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 140,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 52,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.