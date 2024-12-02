Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Down 10% – Here’s Why

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 37,132,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 55,225,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

