REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Trading Up 2.7% – Here’s Why

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $7.94. 40,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 110,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REE Automotive

REE Automotive Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.04.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $0.57. REE Automotive had a negative net margin of 6,265.21% and a negative return on equity of 119.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in REE Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of REE Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.