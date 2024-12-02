Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Thomas J. Shaw Purchases 20,111 Shares

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 20,111 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $12,468.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,875,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,222,651.28. This represents a 0.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

RVP traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.61. 44,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,288. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

