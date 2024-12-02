Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 8,245 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $21,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $223.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $183.90 and a twelve month high of $224.05.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

