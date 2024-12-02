Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.14.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$50.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$48.67 and a one year high of C$64.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 122.70%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

