Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $59,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 213.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,859.40. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $146.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $155.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.43.

View Our Latest Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.