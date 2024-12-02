Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $124.25 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day moving average of $129.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.62%.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 56.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.